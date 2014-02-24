Top Stories: Ukraine Turmoil; Egypt's Government Quits

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine's Yanukovich On Run From Mass Murder Charge.

-- Pentagon Budget-Cutting Plans Sure To Draw Flak.

-- Resignations In Egypt May Be Prelude To General's Presidential Run.

And here are more early headlines:

Netflix, Comcast Strike Streaming Deal. ( Wall Street Journal)

Uganda's President Signs Bill Criminalizing Homosexuality. ( CNN)

Venezuelan President To Meet Opposition As Protests Continue. ( Bloomberg)

Mississippi River Traffic Halted Near New Orleans After Oil Spill. ( UPI)

Earnhardt Jr. Wins Rain-Delayed Daytona 500. ( ESPN)

Poisoned Meatballs In San Francisco Threaten Pets. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

Spelling Bee Runs Out Of Words For Determined Competitors. ( Kansas City Star)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.