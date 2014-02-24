Warehouse Worker Fired Over Stuck Vending Machine Snack

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We've all been there. Go to the vending machine, insert coins, and watch helplessly as your Twixt bar gets just to the tipping point and then stuck.

The Des Moines Register reports that warehouse worker Robert McKevitt tried the usual but when banging and rocking failed to dislodge the snack, he hopped on a forklift. After lifting and dropping the vending machine six times, it finally yielded its prize - three candy bars and one pink slip. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.