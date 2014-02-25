Top Stories: Children Slain In Nigerian Attack; Bitcoin Woes
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- More Than Two Dozen Boys Killed In Attack On Nigerian School.
-- Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Goes Dark After Theft Report.
-- Missing Mango Mystery Solved, Here Are The Juicy Details.
And here are more early headlines:
Protests Grow In Venezuela, Turn Deadly. ( New York Times)
Former Guantanamo Detainee Arrested In British Terror Raid. ( Guardian)
Polio-Like Illness Strikes A Handful Of California Children. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Trial Opens Over Michigan's Ban On Same-Sex Marriage. ( Detroit News)
The "Polar Vortex" Returns To Midwest, East. ( AccuWeather)
Pacific Nations Talks Fail To Reach U-S Backed Trade Pact. ( Bloomberg)
How People In China Cope With Smog. ( Xinhua)
