Delta Changes Course On Frequent Flier Miles

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with sky high costs for airline miles.

GREENE: And we're not talking about actually buying airline miles. But starting today, Delta Airlines will be the first major carrier to tie frequent flier points to how much you pay for your ticket - not how far you fly. This means in most cases, business-class will earn more points than coach and first class tickets will earn even more.

The move is a huge benefit for Delta SkyMiles elite fliers who account for just two percent of the airline's customer base and generate over 20 percent of the revenues.