Doctors Perform More Facial Hair Transplants

Good morning, I'm David Greene, with an update on hair transplants for your face. Beards and mustaches are becoming a popular trend, especially among hipsters. And if you can't grow one, why not buy one? One doctor says he's performing three-or-so facial hair transplants each week at his offices in Manhattan and Miami. The hair costs 7,000 bucks for a full beard. The procedure, which usually involves relocating hair from the head to face, takes about eight hours, razors not included.

