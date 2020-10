Top Stories: Putin's Army; Surprise California Gold Find

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Flexes Moscow's Military Muscles, Puts Army On Alert.

-- What A Rush! California Couple Finds Gold Coins Worth $10M.

And here are more early headlines:

Mexico Won't Yet Extradite Drug Cartel Chief To U.S. ( Reuters)

Syrian Refugee Children Face Starvation In Camps. ( VOA)

Citing More Deaths, GM Widens Ignition Recall To Millions Of Cars. ( USA Today)

House Passes Bill Letting Users Unlock Phones; Senate Fate Unclear. ( CNET)

Belatedly, North Carolina Warns Against Water In Dan River After Spill. ( CNN)

Missouri Executes Man Who Raped, Murdered Teenager. ( Kansas City Star)

U.S. Fines Asiana Airlines For Botched Response To Crash. ( Los Angeles Times)

Denver Art Museum Loans Statue To Seattle After Losing Super Bowl Bet. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.