Attorney General Holder Released From Hospital

Attorney General Eric Holder was released from a Washington, D.C. hospital Thursday afternoon.

Holder was taken to Washington Hospital Center after complaining of shortness of breath and faintness. Holder was released shortly thereafter and is now resting at home, a spokeswoman tells NPR's Carrie Johnson.

In a statement, the Justice Department says Holder was treated for an elevated heart rate. He arrived at the hospital at 10:30 a.m. and received medication to lower his heart rate.

Justice continues:

"He departed the hospital at 1:15 pm. He walked out without any assistance, and has returned home, where he is resting comfortably.

"Several years ago, the Attorney General experienced similar symptoms, but in milder form that did not require serious medical attention.

"Throughout today, the Attorney General has remained alert and in good spirits. He appreciates the well wishes from so many friends and colleagues, and is grateful for the excellent care he received from the professionals at MedStar Washington Hospital Center."

Attorney General Eric Holder was taken to a Washington hospital on Thursday, after he experienced "faintness and shortness of breath."

The Justice Department issued this statement about his condition:

"As a precaution, the Attorney General was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center to undergo further evaluation. He is currently resting comfortably and in good condition. He is alert and conversing with his doctors. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Holder has been attorney general since 2009. He recently told The New Yorker that intends to step down this year. The Justice Department disputed that report, saying Holder told the magazine he planned to stay "well into" the year.

NPR's Carrie Johnson reports that a source at the Justice Department tells her that Holder is "expected to be released today."

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said during his press briefing that President Obama was notified of Holder's condition and that he "wishes him a speedy recovery."

