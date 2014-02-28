© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

App Allows Guys To Automate Texts To Girlfriend

Published February 28, 2014 at 5:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And that brings us to our last word in business today: Really, Bro?

For guys who forget to give enough attention, there's the Broapp. It automates text messages from guys to their girlfriends. Here are some of their sweet nothings.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Morning, Sweet Pea, I hope you have a great day. Thinking of you, Fluff Muffin.

GREENE: I'm officially saying here on the program, I will never use this. I promise, my dear wife. That's the business news from MORNING EDITION on NPR News. I'm David Green.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIRLS")

THE BEASTIE BOYS: Girls, all I really want is girls. And in the morning, it's girls... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.