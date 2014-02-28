Top Stories: Ukrainian Tension; Bitcoin Exchange Is Bankrupt

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunmen Take Over Crimean Airports; Ukraine Blames Russia.

-- MtGox Files For Bankruptcy, Nearly $500 Million Of Bitcoins Lost.

And here are more early headlines:

Frigid Air Sweeps Into Midwest, Aims For East Coast. ( AccuWeather)

Protester Briefly Interrupts Supreme Court Argument. ( Washington Post)

China Breaks Up Baby-Trading Rings. ( CNN)

Iditarod Sled Dog Race Begins Tomorrow In Alaska. ( Alaska Dispatch)

Underground Electrical Fire In Columbus, Ohio Darkens Lights. ( Columbus Dispatch)

Ariz. Lawmakers Take Bill Letting Judges Refuse Same-Sex Weddings. ( AzCentral)

Suicide Bomber Kills Dozens In Baghdad Neighborhood. ( Reuters)

Cuba Cigar Competition Finds Who Holds Longest, Unbroken Ash. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.