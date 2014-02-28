Top Stories: Ukrainian Tension; Bitcoin Exchange Is Bankrupt
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Gunmen Take Over Crimean Airports; Ukraine Blames Russia.
-- MtGox Files For Bankruptcy, Nearly $500 Million Of Bitcoins Lost.
And here are more early headlines:
Frigid Air Sweeps Into Midwest, Aims For East Coast. ( AccuWeather)
Protester Briefly Interrupts Supreme Court Argument. ( Washington Post)
China Breaks Up Baby-Trading Rings. ( CNN)
Iditarod Sled Dog Race Begins Tomorrow In Alaska. ( Alaska Dispatch)
Underground Electrical Fire In Columbus, Ohio Darkens Lights. ( Columbus Dispatch)
Ariz. Lawmakers Take Bill Letting Judges Refuse Same-Sex Weddings. ( AzCentral)
Suicide Bomber Kills Dozens In Baghdad Neighborhood. ( Reuters)
Cuba Cigar Competition Finds Who Holds Longest, Unbroken Ash. ( AP)
