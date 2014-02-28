Woman Trapped After Hours In A Toronto Department Store

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In Toronto this week, a woman took to twitter when she found herself trapped, after hours, in a department store. Emily Keeler had been browsing when suddenly the lights went off. Keeler stayed calm and took to social media. She wrote, everything is closed, no one is here. She asked if she should head to the betting department for the night. The Twitterverse responded with a free air Emily hash tag. One man helpfully tweeted, watch out for the mannequins, they come alive. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.