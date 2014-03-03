Top Stories: Russian Troops Hold Crimea; More Stormy U.S. Weather

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Entering Crimea, Where Will Russia Stop?

-- What A Blast: Wicked Winter Storm Spreads Across Nation.

And here are more early headlines:

Israeli P.M. In Washington For "Tough" Talks With Obama. ( AP)

IAEA Needs $2 Million For Iran Nuclear Monitoring. ( Reuters)

Scores Killed By Nigerian Militants In Bomb Attacks. ( New York Times)

Late Winter Storm Pounds Mid-Atlantic States. ( AccuWeather)

California Storms Didn't Relieve Drought. ( Los Angeles Times)

South African Olympian Pistorius Pleads Not Guilty To Murder.( Deustche Welle)

Military Confirms Marine Pilot Died In Nevada Training Crash. ( Stars And Stripes)

Iditarod Sled Dog Race Kicks Off In Alaska. ( Anchorage Daily News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.