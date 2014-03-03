WATCH: Plow Vs. TV Reporter (You'll Be Surprised Who Wins)

Local TV reporters tend to get themselves into hairy situations when it comes to weather stories.

This morning, a reporter for Fox 29 in Philadelphia was covering the snowfall. He was in the middle of a stand-up on a rural road in Woodstown, N.J., when all of a sudden a group of plow trucks came his way.

As USA Today's For The Win puts it, Steve Keeley introduced the country to the sport of "snowplow surfing." And as the video went viral, he quickly became a champion.

Here's the video:

Oh, and Keeley was just fine. He tweeted:

My partner Greg Gilroy got it worse hit direct in chest but also unfazed. Woke him up after long drive from Long Island @fox29philly — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 3, 2014

Thanks for all well wishes it just looks like it hurt but didn't at all so it's cool to have a good laugh on us @fox29philly — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 3, 2014

(Gif via Dan McQuade.)

