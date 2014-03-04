Arby's Buys Pharell William's Grammy Hat For $44,000

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Pharrell Williams is happy, indeed. He just sold one of his hats for 44,000 bucks. The Vivienne Westwood designed Mountie hat adorned Williams' head at the Grammy Awards in January.

The hat inspired jokes and drew comparisons to the Arby's logo. The fast food restaurant even tweeted after the Grammys, hey, Pharrell, can we have our hat back? It turns out they can.

GREENE: Arby's bought the brown fedora in an eBay auction on Sunday. Pharrell Williams had put it up for auction to raise funds for his nonprofit organization. When he found out Arby's was the lucky winner, he tweeted happily, thank you Arby's, our roast beef is now officially well done.

