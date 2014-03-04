Top Stories: Not Mine, Putin Says Of Troops; Better U.S. Weather
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Putin Says Those Aren't Russian Forces In Crimea.
-- At Last, No News Is Good News When It Comes To The Weather.
And here are more early headlines:
Texas Voters Must Cast Primary Ballots Today With I.D. ( Bloomberg)
Egyptian Court Bans Palestinian Group Hamas. ( CNN)
Mexican Police Find Mass Graves, Severed Heads In Western State. ( BBC)
New Mexico Wants Above Ground Nuclear Waste Addressed. ( AP)
Michelle Obama To Visit China This Month. ( Washington Post)
Pistorius Trial Delayed After Witness Image Improperly Broadcast. ( Mail & Guardian)
Nepal Orders All Everest Climbers To Bring Back Trash. ( New York Times)
Corvette Museum Rescues Some Cars From Sinkhole. ( WLKY-TV)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.