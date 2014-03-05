Chipotle Issues Guacamole Warning

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Chipotle goes through a staggering amount of avocados to make its fresh guacamole - 97,000 pounds of avocados every day. That adds up to 35 and a half million pounds of avocados every year.

That's a lot of guac. Well, conditions in California and climate change are threatening that supply. Chipotle's annual report warns investors that long-term changes in global weather could increase the price of avocados so severely they might have to temporarily suspend their guacamole service.

