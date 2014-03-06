© 2020 WFAE
Beyond Job Titles: What Do You Really Do?

By Quoctrung Bui
Published March 6, 2014 at 1:58 PM EST

The big monthly jobs report that came out Friday has tons of numbers describing the American labor force. The numbers are helpful as far as they go, but they skip over a whole dimension of work: What it's really like.

So, over the past few weeks, we asked people over Twitter and Instagram to send us pictures of themselves at work, and to tell us: What's your job title? And what do you really do? What follows are some of the answers.

vocal director
/ kaykappel via Instagram

truck driver
/ porkchopcookie via Instagram

helicopter
/ helicopterdave via Instagram
helicopter

---
/ Imbela via Instagram

nail artist
/ nailsyall via Instagram

#jobtitle #whatireallydo

Quoctrung Bui
