Target's Technology Executive Resigns After Data Breach

GREENE: The highest ranking technology executive is at Target stepped down yesterday. Beth Jacob was the retailer's chief information officer and executive vice president of technology. Her resignation follows that massive data breach that affected about 70 million customers late last year. And it comes just one week after Target reported a deep slump in profits since that hack.

Jacob is the first high-level executive to resign after the breach.