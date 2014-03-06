© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Ukraine Crisis; Health Care Extension

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2014 at 9:41 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'We Are Ready To Protect Our Country,' Ukrainian Leader Says

-- Book News: George Saunders Wins The Story Prize

-- Read It And Rate It: Court Rules Upskirt Photos Are Legal

Other news that's making headlines:

-- "Consumers Allowed To Keep Health Plans Tor Two More Years." ( The New York Times)

-- "General To Admit 3 Improper Affairs, Deny Sex Assault." ( USA Today)

-- Hilary Clinton "Walks Back Putin-Hitler Comparison." ( The Hill)

-- Oscar Pistorius Was "Found Praying" Over Girlfriend's Body. ( BBC News)

-- Russia Today Anchor Quits On Air; Says Network "Whitewashes" News About Putin. ( The Daily Beast)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
