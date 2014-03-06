Top Stories: Ukraine Crisis; Health Care Extension
-- 'We Are Ready To Protect Our Country,' Ukrainian Leader Says
-- Book News: George Saunders Wins The Story Prize
-- Read It And Rate It: Court Rules Upskirt Photos Are Legal
Other news that's making headlines:
-- "Consumers Allowed To Keep Health Plans Tor Two More Years." ( The New York Times)
-- "General To Admit 3 Improper Affairs, Deny Sex Assault." ( USA Today)
-- Hilary Clinton "Walks Back Putin-Hitler Comparison." ( The Hill)
-- Oscar Pistorius Was "Found Praying" Over Girlfriend's Body. ( BBC News)
-- Russia Today Anchor Quits On Air; Says Network "Whitewashes" News About Putin. ( The Daily Beast)
