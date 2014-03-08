© 2020 WFAE
Fresh Air Weekend: WWII Filmmakers, Kevin Young And Solitary Confinement

Published March 8, 2014 at 9:00 AM EST
Maj. Frank Capra sits at his War Department desk in Washington on March 6, 1942. Capra's non-War Department films include <em>It's A Wonderful Life</em> and <em>Mr. Smith Goes To Washington</em>.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

During World War II, Even Filmmakers Reported For Duty: A new book looks at how the military and Hollywood directors teamed up during the war. The films they made helped show Americans what was at stake, and served as evidence during the Nuremberg Trials.

Kevin Young On Blues, Poetry And 'Laughing To Keep From Crying': The poet describes his new book — about the death of his father and the birth of his son — as having a blues sensibility. "There are moments of humor even in the sorrow," he says.

How 4 Inmates Launched A Statewide Hunger Strike From Solitary: The California convicts overcame the extreme isolation of their imprisonment to organize a 30,000-prisoner-strong movement. Their goal? To end long-term incarceration in solitary confinement.

