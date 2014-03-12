U.S. Beer Consumption Is At An All-Time Low

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: The Hipster Effect.

Per capita, beer consumption has dropped 20 percent in the U.S. over the past two decades. And among Brewers, some of the worst hit have been those making mass-market low alcohol beers, like Michelob and Miller.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And Renee, just for the record, I liked Yuengling way before it was cool. And I'll give you this advice: if you ever visit my home state of Pennsylvania, just walk up to a bar and you say, give me a lager, and Yuengling is what they will give you.

MONTAGNE: So David, does - I mean am I guessing that makes you now the in-house hipster from our age?

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: No. Before it was cool.

That's the business news from MORNING EDITION on NPR News.

I'm Renee Montagne.

