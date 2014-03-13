© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Birmingham Mix-Up Is More Common Than You Might Think

Published March 13, 2014 at 6:58 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

The city of Birmingham, England has been promoting a wedding fair on the city council's website. The only problem: that event is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama. And this is not the first such mix-up. In 2008, the city council accidentally sent out pamphlets picturing the U.S. city's skyline instead of their own. After the recent confusion, a city spokesman joked that the council's website is so successful, even events 4,000 miles away are desperate to advertise on it.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition