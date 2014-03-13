© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colin Powell's Vintage Selfie Is A Must See

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 13, 2014 at 3:39 PM EDT

We told you about the star-stuffed Oscar selfie taken by Ellen DeGeneres that broke Twitter.

It was cool and all, until we learned that it was a publicity stunt by Samsung.

Well, today the former secretary of state and decorated Gen. Colin Powell threw down the gauntlet, posting a self-portrait taken 60 years ago. That would mean Powell was in his teens when the picture was taken. And it is stunning.

There's not much more to add. You just have to see it:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta