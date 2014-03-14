Happy National Pi Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business: Pi in the Sky.

Today, March 14th, 3-14, is Pi Day. In case you didn't know, it's actually a national holiday - certainly an important day for math lovers. In Austin, festivities started early - with skywriting. A company called AirSign tried to write the long famous ratio across 100 miles of sky. It turned out writing Pi in the Sky was a little easier.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In San Francisco, there's the Pi Procession. If you show up, you'll get a number, one through 9, and line up in the order of Pi. And from coast to coast, bakeries, of course, of course, are offering Pi Day specials.

GREENE: And, of course, there are some great jokes - Pi jokes. Renee, did you know that 3.14 percent of sailors are Pi rates?

MONTAGNE: Great joke, David.

GREENE: Thank you. Good for a Friday.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: Great.

GREENE: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

