Florida Is No. 1 Seed For NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Florida's 26-game winning streak vaulted it to the top as the No. 1 seed in the South and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Men's basketball tournament.

The starting brackets were announced on Sunday, with Virginia, Wichita State and Arizona landing as the No. 1 seeds in the East, Midwest and West.

You can see the full matchups here.

The tournament gets started on Tuesday with the First Four vying for shot at the second round. On Tuesday, Albany will face St. Mary for a shot at Florida, while North Carolina State will play Xavier, the winner of that game will play St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Cal Poly plays Texas Southern to take on No. 1 seeded Wichita State, and Iowa plays Tennessee for a chance to take on Massachusetts.

The Final Four starts on April 5 in Arlington, Texas.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.