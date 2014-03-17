Clothing Retailer Lands End To Split From Sears

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Lands' End, the outdoor clothing retailer, will spin off from Sears Holdings Corp. next month and operate as a stand-alone, publicly traded company.

In its amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lands' End says stakeholders in Sears will each receive about three-tenths of a share of Lands' End common stock. Sears sales have declined since it combined with K-Mart in 2005. And Lands' End, one of its more profitable holdings, is the most recent of its assets to be spun off. Lands' End will pay Sears a cash dividend of $500 million before the spinoff.

The mostly online and catalog retailer will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol LE, beginning on April 7th.