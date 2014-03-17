Top Stories: Sanctions Follow Crimea Vote; SEALs Board Hijacked Tanker

Good morning.

-- Sanctions Imposed As Crimea Asks To Join Russia

-- Last Words From Cockpit May Be Clue To Jet's Disappearance

-- Book News: Lawrence Ferlinghetti's Travel Journals Will Be Published

-- "U.S. Navy SEALs board tanker hijacked in Libya." ( Reuters)

-- "Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey A. Sinclair agrees to plea deal in sexual assault case." ( The Washington Post)

-- "Snow, Some Ice Linger into St. Patrick's Day" as storm hits mid-Atlantic. ( The Weather Channel)

-- At murder trial, testimony that Oscar Pistorius "knew rules" about gun use. ( BBC News)

-- "Guinness pulls out of NY's St. Patrick's parade over ban on gays." ( Reuters)

Related: Boston and New York City mayors also boycott parades. ( MSNBC)

