Beyond Beans: Starbucks Seeks To Branch Out From Coffee

By Renee Montagne
Published March 20, 2014 at 4:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Starbucks after hours.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The coffee giant aims to expand its sales by expanding its late day menu. Starbucks has tested item such as, Parmesan crusted chicken skewers and has even offered a wine selection at more than 25 locations around the country. Now, the company's chief operating officer tells Bloomberg it plans to offer that evening fare to customers nationwide.

It's the latest in a series of efforts by Starbucks to build a market beyond coffee. In the last three years, it's bought a juice company, a bakery brand and the tea chain, Teavana. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
See stories by Renee Montagne