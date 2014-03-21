© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defense Of 'Whitey' Bulger Has Cost Taxpayers More Than $3 Million

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 21, 2014 at 6:49 PM EDT
A courtroom sketch of James "Whitey" Bulger (left) and defense attorney J.W. Carney, Jr.
A courtroom sketch of James "Whitey" Bulger (left) and defense attorney J.W. Carney, Jr.

The defense of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has cost American tax payers a little more than $3 million.

The Boston Globe reports that public defenders made their billing public in a court filing on Friday.

The Globe reports:

"The documents showed that the lawyers had billed the government for $2,730,844.51, while payments for experts had mounted to $249,666.06, and the cost of transcripts totaled $36,158.55.

"The total cost added up to $3,016,669.12, the federal court financial manager reported to US District Judge Denise J. Casper, who presided over Bulger's case."

As we reported, Bulger was convicted of multiple murders and racketeering by a federal jury in August.

The AP reports he his appealing his case, so the costs could continue to rise.

It's worth noting that when Bulger was captured after 16 years of being on the lam, police confiscated $822,000 in cash. Prosecutors asked a judge to allow to the seize up to $25.1 million in assets. At the time, the AP reported that Bulger's defense attorney scoffed at the notion that his client had that kind of money.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta