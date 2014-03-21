© 2020 WFAE
Twitter Tool Lets Users Revist First Tweets

By David Greene
Published March 21, 2014 at 5:43 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

It is Twitter's 8th birthday. To celebrate, the site has put out a tool that lets you see any user's very first tweet. Some were naturals. Warren Buffett's first tweet - Warren is in the house - has been retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Others might cringe at their first contribution. Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, tweeted about his dance lessons: No pain, no gain. Awkward but fun this dancing, I still can't do macarena. That's what he wrote.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

