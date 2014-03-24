Apple, Comcast In Talks To Create TV Streaming Service

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the future of streaming TV.

INSKEEP: Apple and Comcast are in preliminary talks about creating a streaming television service, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Journal says a deal between the world's most valuable company and the nation's largest cable provider would mark a new level of collaboration between a tech company and a cable company.

If the deal goes through, Apple users would be able to stream live and on-demand programming stored in the cloud servers. The deal would also give Apple priority on Comcast's cable to ensure that it bypasses congestion on the Web. The Journal reports these talks are still in the early stages.