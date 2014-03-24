Starting Today, Find NPR Shows And Newscasts On iTunes Radio

You'll have one more place to find public radio content starting Monday: Anywhere you can play iTunes, you'll find NPR.

Digital streams of Morning Edition, All Things Considered and hourly newscasts will be available on a new 24-hour streaming NPR station on iTunes Radio.

"What you hear today is just the start of what's to come," said Zach Brand, NPR's vice president of digital media. Later this spring, the station will expand to include streams of our member stations from across the country.

This collaboration is just one step in the company's larger move to create an expanded digital listening experience — a "Pandora for public radio." That project is still in the works, and hurtling forward.

