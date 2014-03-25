Disney To Buy YouTube Video Supplier Maker Studios

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Moneymaker - as in, Maker Studios.

The company is a big deal in the world of short form entertainment Web videos, with more than 55,000 channels, 380 million subscribers and five billion views a month on YouTube.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And it is one of the top online video networks for young audiences. It has a video series called "Epic Rap Battles of History." This one pits Nicola Tesla against Thomas Edison.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE'S, "EPIC RAP BATTLE OF HISTORY")

WERTHEIMER: Seems the Walt Disney Company wants a piece of the online video action. It announced yesterday plans to buy Maker Studios for $500 million and another potential $450 million to Maker's shareholders if it meets certain performance targets.

GREENE: Maker Studios falls in line with was other Disney acquisitions, including Marvel and also the Star Wars enterprise. Now I guess it's time to hear rapping between Mickey and Captain America.

That is the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.