U.S. Box Office Sales Fall Slightly In 2013

Published March 26, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with the incredible shrinking box office.

Americans are not heading to the movies as much as they used to. The Motion Picture Association of America says ticket sales fell off slightly in 2013. To boost audience numbers, theater owners are talking to move the chains and studios about cutting ticket great prices one day a week.

Now, while Americans seem less eager to head to the movies, worldwide box office sales are up by about four percent. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.