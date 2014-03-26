W Hotels Now Offers Social Media Wedding Concierge
LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:
Ah, your wedding day. Personal. Private. Friends and family. Turn off those cell phones, please. Or maybe not.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Our last word in business today is social media wedding concierge.
That's what the W Hotel is offering to couples. For just $3,000 this concierge will live tweet your wedding and pester your guests to use a dedicated hashtag throughout the entire day.
WERTHEIMER: And afterwards you get a collage of the best Instagrams. What more could a bride want?
And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.
GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.