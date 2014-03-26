W Hotels Now Offers Social Media Wedding Concierge

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Ah, your wedding day. Personal. Private. Friends and family. Turn off those cell phones, please. Or maybe not.

Our last word in business today is social media wedding concierge.

That's what the W Hotel is offering to couples. For just $3,000 this concierge will live tweet your wedding and pester your guests to use a dedicated hashtag throughout the entire day.

WERTHEIMER: And afterwards you get a collage of the best Instagrams. What more could a bride want?

