Conn. Lawmakers Pass Minimum Wage Hike Bill

WERTHEIMER: Lawmakers in Connecticut passed a bill on Wednesday that would eventually raise the state's minimum wage to $10.10 an hour. That's the rate President Obama wants for the federal minimum wage.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, a Democrat who has been an ally of the president in his push to raise the minimum wage, says he'll sign the bill. Minimum wage workers in Connecticut won't see their wages hit $10.10 an hour till 2017. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.