Top Stories: Obama Meets Pope Francis; Weather Hampers Plane Search
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'I'm A Great Admirer,' Obama Tells Pope Francis.
-- Planes Turn Back But Ships Continue Search For Flight 370.
And here are more early headlines:
Death Toll Rises In Washington State Mudslide. ( Seattle Times)
Report: Secret Service Agents Involved In Separate Incident. ( Washington Post)
Egypt's Al-Sisi Announces Presidential Bid. ( Los Angeles Times)
Two Boston Firefighters Die In Blaze Fueled By Wind. ( Boston Herald)
Charlotte Mayor Resigns In Corruption Probe. ( Charlotte Observer)
Lawyers For Christie To Release Study Of Traffic Jam Scandal. ( Bloomberg)
Recent Same Sex Marriages Won't Be Recognized In Michigan. ( AP)
Japan's Longest-Held Death Row Prisoner Freed, New Trial Set. ( Asahi Shimbum)
India Eradicates Polio. ( Wall Street Journal)
