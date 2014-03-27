Top Stories: Obama Meets Pope Francis; Weather Hampers Plane Search

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'I'm A Great Admirer,' Obama Tells Pope Francis.

-- Planes Turn Back But Ships Continue Search For Flight 370.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll Rises In Washington State Mudslide. ( Seattle Times)

Report: Secret Service Agents Involved In Separate Incident. ( Washington Post)

Egypt's Al-Sisi Announces Presidential Bid. ( Los Angeles Times)

Two Boston Firefighters Die In Blaze Fueled By Wind. ( Boston Herald)

Charlotte Mayor Resigns In Corruption Probe. ( Charlotte Observer)

Lawyers For Christie To Release Study Of Traffic Jam Scandal. ( Bloomberg)

Recent Same Sex Marriages Won't Be Recognized In Michigan. ( AP)

Japan's Longest-Held Death Row Prisoner Freed, New Trial Set. ( Asahi Shimbum)

India Eradicates Polio. ( Wall Street Journal)

