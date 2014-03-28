Top Stories: Plane Search Shifts; Washington Mudslide Latest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- New Lead Shifts Search For Missing Jet 700 Miles North.
-- Death Toll From Mudslide 'Will Only Increase.'
-- House Intelligence Chair Mike Rogers Won't Seek Re-election.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Meet With Saudi King To Calm Frustrations. ( Guardian)
Ousted Ukrainian President Calls For Vote In All Ukrainian Regions. ( Reuters)
Lake Michigan Oil Spill Slightly Larger Than Thought. ( Chicago Tribune)
Walmart Sues Visa Claiming Excessive Card Fees. ( Bloomberg)
Florida Suspends Controversial Voting Roll Purge. ( Miami Herald)
Wisc. Gov. Cuts Weekend Early Voting, Extends Other Voting Hours. ( Journal-Sentinel)
Philadelphia Ties NBA's Worst Ever Losing Streak. ( CBS Sports)
