Fresh Air Weekend: Bryan Cranston, 'Redeployment' And A New Yorker Cartoonist

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From Walter White To LBJ, Bryan Cranston Is A Master Of Transformation: While Breaking Bad fans were watching him portray Walt in the series' final episodes, Cranston was already reinventing himself — playing Lyndon B. Johnson in the play All the Way.

'Redeployment' Explores Iraq War's Physical And Psychic Costs: In his short story collection, former Marine Phil Klay takes his experience in Iraq and clarifies it, lucidly tracing the moral, political and psychological curlicues of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

New Yorker Cartoon Editor Explores What Makes Us Get It: Humor is both a creative and a cognitive process, says Bob Mankoff, who has contributed cartoons to The New Yorker since 1977. His memoir is called How About Never — Is Never Good For You?

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.