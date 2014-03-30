Warren Buffett Gets To Keep His Perfect-Bracket Billion

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Speaking of the laws of mathematics, the Sweet Sixteen is now the Elite Eight. And by later today, the NCAA basketball tournament will have been winnowed down to that illustrious Final Four. So, the big question. How is your bracket doing? You had San Diego State winning it all, right? Don't despair your ill-fated choices because you are not alone. It's a rare fan who can pick all the winners in the tournament. How rare you say? Well, during March Madness, Quicken Loans partnered with billionaire Warren Buffett to offer a billion-dollar prize to anyone who could pick the winner of every single NCAA game. That possibility evaporated just days after the tournament began. Still, according to USA Today, a couple million dollars will be divided among the top 20 bracket winners and another million will go to youth charities. The lesson in all this is the obvious one: never bet against Buffett. This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. Our theme music was written by BJ Leiderman. I'm Rachel Martin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.