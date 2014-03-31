Top Stories: Climate Change Warning; Still No Trace Of Jet

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.N, Report Raises Climate Change Warning, Points To Opportunities.

-- Only 'Ocean Junk' Found So Far As Search For Jet Continues.

And here are more early headlines:

Insurance Coverage Interest Surges; Signup Deadline Is Today. ( USA Today)

Confirmed Mudslide Death Toll Is 21; Many Still Missing. ( Seattle Times)

No Progress Seen In Kerry-Lavrov Talks On Ukraine. ( Wall Street Journal)

Protesters Clash With Albuquerque Police Over Shootings. ( Albuquerque Journal)

North, South Korea Exchange Artillery Fire Over Disputed Border. ( CNN)

Ebola Outbreak Spreads From Guinea To Liberia. ( Bloomberg)

World Court Declares Japan's Antarctic Whaling Not Scientific. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Orson Welles' Camera, "Citizen Kane" Scripts To Be Auctioned. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.