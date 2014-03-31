Top Stories: Climate Change Warning; Still No Trace Of Jet
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.N, Report Raises Climate Change Warning, Points To Opportunities.
-- Only 'Ocean Junk' Found So Far As Search For Jet Continues.
And here are more early headlines:
Insurance Coverage Interest Surges; Signup Deadline Is Today. ( USA Today)
Confirmed Mudslide Death Toll Is 21; Many Still Missing. ( Seattle Times)
No Progress Seen In Kerry-Lavrov Talks On Ukraine. ( Wall Street Journal)
Protesters Clash With Albuquerque Police Over Shootings. ( Albuquerque Journal)
North, South Korea Exchange Artillery Fire Over Disputed Border. ( CNN)
Ebola Outbreak Spreads From Guinea To Liberia. ( Bloomberg)
World Court Declares Japan's Antarctic Whaling Not Scientific. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Orson Welles' Camera, "Citizen Kane" Scripts To Be Auctioned. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.