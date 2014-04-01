Calvin and Zatera Spencer Have Midas Touch

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Our last word in business is an old saying: Sooner or later, everybody's luck evens out.

It's impressive that saying has lasted so long - given so much evidence that it isn't true. Consider the story of Calvin and Zatera Spencer, they won the lottery three times in less than a month.

INSKEEP: The Spencers won a million dollars playing the lottery in March. They also won another million dollars.

GREENE: And they picked up an extra 50,000 bucks in a daily drawing.

INSKEEP: Now the Spencers say they're not done. They're going to try again. But this might be a good time to recall that other saying about quitting while you're ahead.

