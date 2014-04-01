Top Stories: Missing People In Mudslide Named; More On Jet Search

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Names Released Of 22 Missing Since Mudslide.

-- Missing Malaysian Jet May Never Be Found, Head Of Search Warns.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington State Gas Plant Blast Injures Several. ( Seattle Post-Intelligencer)

Judge Permits Strict New Arizona Laws On Abortion Drug. ( New York Times)

Albuquerque Unrest Triggered By Two Protesters With Rifles. ( Albuquerque Journal)

U.S. Ambassador To India Quits, Amid Diplomatic Tension. ( Washington Post)

Atlanta Archbishop Apologizes For Lavish New Home. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Unidentified Drone Falls On South Korean Border Island. ( Yonhap News)

Sahara Dust Falls In London In Smog Alert. ( Guardian)

South Carolina Lawmakers Debate Giving God Credit For Mammoths. ( The State)

