Top Stories: Journalists Attacked In Afghanistan; Ft. Hood Shooting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- AP Photographer Killed, Reporter Wounded By Gunman In Afghanistan.

-- Fort Hood MP Hailed As Hero For Confronting Shooter.

And here are more early headlines:

Two Names Added To Mudslide Missing List. ( Seattle Times)

Powerful Spring Storms Sweep East; Tornadoes Possible. ( AccuWeather)

Hazmat Team To Make Second Trip Into U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump. ( AP)

Nearly Half Of Syria's Chemical Materials Packed For Removal. ( Reuters)

"Gas War" Feared As Russia Boosts Ukraine Gas Costs By 81%. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Israel Halts Prisoner Release As Palestinians Take Steps. ( Los Angeles Times)

White House Dislikes Obama-Red Sox Selfie Snapped For Samsung. ( ABC)

Paula Deen's Georgia Restaurant Closes Without Warning. ( Savannah Morning News)

New Mississippi Religious Freedom Law Could Bar Gays From Businesses. ( Washington Post)

Government Debuts New Atomic Clock With Greater Accuracy. ( Phys.Org)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.