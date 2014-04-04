Top Stories: Journalists Attacked In Afghanistan; Ft. Hood Shooting
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- AP Photographer Killed, Reporter Wounded By Gunman In Afghanistan.
-- Fort Hood MP Hailed As Hero For Confronting Shooter.
And here are more early headlines:
Two Names Added To Mudslide Missing List. ( Seattle Times)
Powerful Spring Storms Sweep East; Tornadoes Possible. ( AccuWeather)
Hazmat Team To Make Second Trip Into U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump. ( AP)
Nearly Half Of Syria's Chemical Materials Packed For Removal. ( Reuters)
"Gas War" Feared As Russia Boosts Ukraine Gas Costs By 81%. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Israel Halts Prisoner Release As Palestinians Take Steps. ( Los Angeles Times)
White House Dislikes Obama-Red Sox Selfie Snapped For Samsung. ( ABC)
Paula Deen's Georgia Restaurant Closes Without Warning. ( Savannah Morning News)
New Mississippi Religious Freedom Law Could Bar Gays From Businesses. ( Washington Post)
Government Debuts New Atomic Clock With Greater Accuracy. ( Phys.Org)
