A Spicy Gold Rush: Turmeric's Rise To Superfood

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells guest host Kelly McEvers about the growing popularity of turmeric in the U.S. The spice, which comes from a golden-yellow root native to India, is heralded for its health benefits and is being infused into a variety of food products. Some mixologists are even working it into cocktails.

They also discuss the boom in online, subscription clothing services to help men find the perfect style without ever entering a store.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.