5-Year-Old Boy Exposes Bug In Microsoft's Xbox

KGTV in San Diego says Kristoffer Von Hassel recently exposed a major bug in Microsoft's Xbox. He is 5 years old.

Five years old, but Kristoffer was able to log into his father's Xbox Live account after entering the wrong password, then hitting the space bar.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPACE BAR BEING HIT)

INSKEEP: ...a bunch of times.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPACE BAR BEING HIT)

INSKEEP: But his dad was not so mad about it. He works in computer security. So his dad was kind of proud. My kid overcame Microsoft.

