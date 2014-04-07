Tyson Foods Recalls Frozen Chicken Nuggets

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a warning about chicken nuggets.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Tyson Foods has recalled more than 75,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets. Consumers complained that they found small pieces of plastic in their food that caused some minor oral injuries.

The plastic has been traced back to a product scraper inside a blending machine at a Tyson facility in Missouri. Many of the recall to Nuggets were sold at Sam's Club stores between January 26th and February 16th.