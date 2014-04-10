Ex-Interns Want Credit For Taco Bell Idea

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business today: getting credit for a crunch. Crunch, as in the sound of biting into a Doritos Locos Taco, a variety Taco Bell has been serving since 2012.

But four former Taco Bell interns say they came up with the idea all the way back in 1995. Andrea Watt and three fellow interns were told that their idea wasn't really all that marketable. But Taco Bell has netted a billion dollars from the Doritos Locos Taco. The former interns say they don't want money, just a little bit of recognition.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.