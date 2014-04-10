Top Stories: School Stabbing Suspect; Mudslide Survivors

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- School Stabbing Suspect Was 'Nice Young Boy,' Attorney Says.

-- 'Stay With Me, Bud' Mom Told Baby After Mudslide Trapped Them.

And here are more early headlines:

New Ping Heard In Search For Missing Jet. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Ukraine To Protesters: Surrender And You Won't Be Arrested. ( ABC)

Bomb Hits Greek Bank; No One Injured. ( Deutsche Welle)

Child Killed As Motorist Forces Car Into Florida Daycare. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Justice Dept. To Release Report On Albuquerque Police Shootings. ( AP)

Calif. Council Votes That Sriracha Is A Public Nuisance. ( Los Angeles Times)

Artist Sells Jar Of Fresh Air In Polluted China For $860. ( AP)

Last Corvette Pulled From Sinkhole At Corvette Museum In Ky. ( WLKY)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.