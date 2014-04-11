© 2020 WFAE
When It Comes To Presidential Libraries, Size Matters

Published April 11, 2014 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Here is former President George W. Bush honoring a fellow Texan. He was speaking yesterday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: Former presidents compare their libraries the way other men may compare their - well...

(LAUGHTER)

BUSH: I'm just wondering how LBJ would have handled that.

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

