Top Stories: War Fears In Ukraine; Kansas Jewish Center Slayings

By Korva Coleman
Published April 14, 2014 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Suspect In Killings At Kansas City Jewish Sites Linked To KKK.

-- In Ukraine: Pro-Russian Occupiers Stay Put, War Fears Grow.

And here are more early headlines:

Searchers Turn To Underwater Robot In Hunt For Missing Plane. ( TIME)

Nigerian Bomb Blast Hits Bus Depot, Many Dead. ( Wall Street Journal)

South Faces Tornado Threat As Cold Front Sweeps East. ( AccuWeather)

Federal Judge Expected To Strike Down Ohio Gay Marriage Ban. ( AP)

New Reports Of Syrian Poison Gas Attack. ( Bloomberg)

U.S. Beef Prices Set Record High Prices. ( CBS)

