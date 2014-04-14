Top Stories: War Fears In Ukraine; Kansas Jewish Center Slayings
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Suspect In Killings At Kansas City Jewish Sites Linked To KKK.
-- In Ukraine: Pro-Russian Occupiers Stay Put, War Fears Grow.
And here are more early headlines:
Searchers Turn To Underwater Robot In Hunt For Missing Plane. ( TIME)
Nigerian Bomb Blast Hits Bus Depot, Many Dead. ( Wall Street Journal)
South Faces Tornado Threat As Cold Front Sweeps East. ( AccuWeather)
Federal Judge Expected To Strike Down Ohio Gay Marriage Ban. ( AP)
New Reports Of Syrian Poison Gas Attack. ( Bloomberg)
U.S. Beef Prices Set Record High Prices. ( CBS)
